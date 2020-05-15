This state is making Khadi masks to combat the virus

Washable khadi masks are being made in view of the coronavirus pandemic crisis by khadi institutions in the state, Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said on Friday.

He said Khadi institutions of the state have prepared and made available more than 1.70 lakh masks.

He said more than one lakh of these masks have been made available free of cost at district administration and police officials, besides at hospitals and other places.

Agarwal said initiatives have been taken to start work in Khadi and village industries in the state.

Work has started in 1,614 village industries and 58 Khadi institutions related to Khadi in the state. With this, cottage industries have started operating in rural areas and artisans are getting employment.

He said due to the state government efforts, daily activities have picked up pace.

Small and cottage industries have started functioning along with large enterprises, he added.

He said in 1,614 small village industries units, works related to earthen pots, flour milling and other products, spices, papad-mangodis, pickles, handicrafts etc have started.

He said about 6,644 workers have started working in village industries units, while 1,553 workers have started getting employment due to the opening of Khadi institutions.

Industries Commissioner Muktanand Agarwal said that the control room of the department has been made effective to assist in the conduct of industrial activities. The general managers of district industry centers and officials of RIICO have been directed to address the doubts of the entrepreneurs by coordinating at the local level.

He said it is the effort of the state government that the industrial activities of the state be brought back on track by ensuring adherence to the advisory and safety protocols issued by the central and state governments. As a result, all industrial areas have been opened in the state, except the areas under curfew, with a directive to ensure 100 percent security protocols.