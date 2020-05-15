DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Violating lockdown norms people in large number gather for fair: See pics

May 15, 2020, 03:32 pm IST

Violating the lockdown norms that is imposed in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus, large number of people gathered together for a fair. The shocking incident took place in Kolagondanahalli village of Ramanagara in Karanataka. This was reported by news agency ANI.

The villagers had gathered for a village fair. As per reports the villagers had taken permission permission for the gathering from Panchayat Development Officer. The district authorities had suspended Panchayat Development Officer.

In a similar incident, a huge crowd had gathered violating the lockdown norms to welcome Jain monk Pramansagar in Banda, Sagar district  on Tuesday.

