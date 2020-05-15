Violating lockdown norms people in large number gather for fair: See pics

Violating the lockdown norms that is imposed in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus, large number of people gathered together for a fair. The shocking incident took place in Kolagondanahalli village of Ramanagara in Karanataka. This was reported by news agency ANI.

The villagers had gathered for a village fair. As per reports the villagers had taken permission permission for the gathering from Panchayat Development Officer. The district authorities had suspended Panchayat Development Officer.

Karnataka: People gathered in large numbers y'day in Kolagondanahalli village of Ramanagara for a village fair.They had taken permission for gathering from Panchayat Development Officer NC Kalmatt.He has been suspended by Ramanagara Dy Commissioner following a report by Tehsildar pic.twitter.com/lOGspyW1KR — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

In a similar incident, a huge crowd had gathered violating the lockdown norms to welcome Jain monk Pramansagar in Banda, Sagar district on Tuesday.