203 patients recovered from coronavirus in Kuwait

203 new recoveries from coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kuwait. This was reported on Saturday by the Health Ministry of Kuwait. The total number of recoveries in the country has rised to 3843.

The recovered will be transferred to the hospital recuperation ward, pending their discharge within the next few days.

Meanwhile the total number of cases in Kuwait has reached 13802. The death toll has reached at 107. In the last 24 hours 942 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Kuwait. 11 people had died due to the deadly pandemic.