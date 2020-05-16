Complete lockdown will be observed in Kerala on Sunday

The state of Kerala will observe a complete lockdown on Sunday. The complete lockdown will observed in the state as per the direction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The complete lockdown on Sundays were earlier announced by CM on his daily press meet.

The CM said that the sudden increase in Covid cases in the state is a real concern and the government will take all steps to maintain a steady rate.

Kerala, which reported the country’s first coronavirus case, declared last week that it had flattened the curve. But from only 20 active cases on May 10, the numbers rose to 80 on May 15, an increase of 60 positive cases in just five days.The spurt in the infections was seen after the return of expats from abroad and migrant workers from other parts of the country.

The state had observed a complete shutdown on May 10 as well as a symbolic gesture to renew its fight against the pandemic.