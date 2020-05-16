Coronavirus diagnostic test developed by researchers

A diagnostic test to detect coronavirus infection has been developed by a Saudi research team at the at the Research Center of King Faisal Specialist Hospital (KFSH) in Riyadh. The test has been approved by Saudi Food and Drug Authority (FDA).

The test based on analysing the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) of Covid-19 virus has been developed by a scientific team led by two international research scientists in microbiology Dr. Ahmed Al Qahtani and Dr. Fatima Al Hamlan. The test has passed all verification process.