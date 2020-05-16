Covid-19 Updates: 10 people died of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia

10 people had died due to coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. This was reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Health. The death toll due to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia has rised to 302.

Saudi Arabia confirmed 2,840 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 infections in the country has rised to 52,016. The ministry also said that 1,797 more patients had completely recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 23,666.

Riyadh has topped Saturday’s list of cities with the highest COVID-19 new cases with 839 people testing positive for the virus while Jeddah recorded 450 cases, Mecca 366 cases, and Medina 290 cases.