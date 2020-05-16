Covid-19 Updates: 72 new coronavirus cases reported in Bahrain

72 new coronavirus cases were reported in Bahrain. The total number of coronavirus cases has been rised to 6655. This was informed by Ministry of Health. Most of the newly diagnosed cases are from expat workers.

47 The ministry revealed that 47 expatriate workers were diagnosed with coronavirus. In this 25 people got the virus from direct contact with active cases.

A total of 113 COVID-19 patients have recovered fully from the symptoms of the virus, taking the total number of patients recovered so far to 2,753. The recovered cases have been discharged from dedicated treatment centres.

A total of 228?573 people have been tested and the total number of confirmed active cases is 3,890, among which 3 patients are in critical condition.