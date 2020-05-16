Famed Mumbai cricket stadium likely to get converted into Covid-19 facility

BrihatMumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) may turn the famed Wankhede cricket stadium into a Covid-19 quarantine facility. Mumbai cricket association in a formal letter to BMC has offered the stadium as a quarantine facility after BMC commissioner asked the association their involvement for the cause under the epidemic act 1897.

The possession will be temporary under the regulations of the Epidemic Act and it will be used for the emergency staff of the BMC and also to quarantine coronavirus positive but asymptomatic patients. The number of Covid patients is rising exponentially in the worst-hit Maharashtra. As on Friday, total cases in Maharashtra rose to 21,467, including 6,564 cured/discharged patients and 1,068 deaths. When it comes to Mumbai, 933 fresh positive cases of coronavirus and 24 deaths have been reported on Friday, taking the total positive cases to 17,512.

Earlier in a similar note, Sharukh Khan had also offered his personal office space to BMC which got converted into a quarantine facility to house elderly women and children.