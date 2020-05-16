Goa Sanatan scam: ED confiscates 56 flats and 16 Villas,Justice for cheated foreigners:

Enforcement Directorate today confiscated 56 flats and 16 villas at Peace Valley in Deumol, Goa along with balance in bank account totaling to Rs 7.73 crore under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The scam is related to the cheating of foreign nationals by Goa-based accused businessmen Ankit Kumar and Sunil Kumar.

“The accused persons illegally collected funds from these foreign nationals in the guise of selling properties under the project named as peace valley,” an ED statement issued on Saturday read.

Enforcement Directorate started an investigation after filing complaints from foreign nationals that they were fooled by M/s Sanatan Financers and Real Estates Pvt Ltd, after collecting funds from them through FDI channel(Foreign Direct Investment). The company offered to sell Villas and flats under the forged project ‘Peace Valley ‘, which was never started.

ED said in a statement that an amount equalling to 7.75 Cr was acquired by M/S Sanatan duping the foreigners to sell 16 Villas worth Rs 2.56 crore and 56 flats in Goa worth Rs 5.17 crore. These assets and balance in the bank account being proceeds of crime have been provisionally attached under PMLA.