“Hindu is terrorist religion on Earth’: Leader of student wing of Congress spits venom on social media

A leader of national Students Union (NSU (I)), the students wing of Congress has ignited controversy by sharing Hinduphobic posts on social media. This was reported by OPIndia.

The Hinduphobic posts were shared on social media by Shokit Ali Shaheen. Shokit Ali Shaheen, claims that he is the General Secretary of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress.

“Hindu is terrorist religion on Earth’, “There are 57 Islamic countries and Islam is shining in the whole world….Quran is the guide of science…”, “Hindu only spreading religion pollution in our India….inshallah my India will become Islamic State” these were few of the Hinduphobic comments made by Shaheen on Facebook.

As per his Facebook profile, he hails from Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir and had studied from ‘Degree College Rajouri and went to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya(JNV). Shaheen also described himself as a “Scientific Thinker” and his current city of residence was mentioned as Delhi. In another comment, Shaheen said while Muslims transformed India into a golden sparrow, Hindus had only constructed toilets.

However, after his comments ignited controversy he has deleted his social media account.