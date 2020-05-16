India’s Foreign Exchange reserve shoots up

The foreign exchange reserve of the country has increased. The data released by the Reserve bank of India has revealed this.

As per the data released by the RBI, the foreign exchange reserves of the country surged by 4.235 million US dollars to reach billion 485.313 US dollars in the week ended 8th May.

Foreign currency assets, a major part of the overall reserves rose by 4.233 billion US dollars to 447.548 billion US dollars. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by 1.622 billion US dollars to end at 481.078 US billion dollars. Gold reserves rose by 13 million US dollars to end at 32.291 US billion dollars.

India’s special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund declined by 3 million US dollars to 1.423 billion US dollars, while the country’s reserve position also dipped by eight million dollars to 4.051 billion US dollars.