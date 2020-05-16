The United States yesterday demanded the release of 11 th Panchen Lama, who is widely believed to be taken as a political prisoner by China. The Panchen Lama is the second-highest spiritual authority in Tibetan Buddhism after the Dalai Lama.

In 1995, a young Tibetan boy Gedhun Choekyi Nyima was recognized as the 11th Panchen Lama and within days the boy disappered.No trace of the boy is known ever since. He is considered to be the youngest political prisoner in the world, held in captivity from the age of six. He will be aged 31 years as Dalai Lama with spiritual his abilities, recently said Panchan Lama lives.

“We do not have any idea of the whereabouts, and yes, we continue to press the Chinese authorities to release the Panchen Lama and to let him free, and let the world know where he is,” Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback told reporters during a conference call on Thursday. “this takes on an increased interest as China continues to assert the right to appoint the next Dalai Lama, which they do not have the right to do,” Brownback added.

China maintains that it reserves the right to chose the next Dalai Lama, whereas the Lama is selected through traditional rituals in Tibetan Buddhism.The matter is gaining momentum as the Dalai Lama is ailing and succession is necessary for the spiritual lineage.