1048 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kuwait

1048 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kuwait. The total number of coronavirus infection in Kuwait has reached at 14850. This was announced by the official news agency in Kuwait quoting the Health Ministry.

As per Dr Abdullah Al Sanad, the spokesperson of ministry all the new diagnosed people were got infected through direct contact with previously infected people or are being investigated for sources of infection.

5 People had died due to the coronavirus infection kin Kuwait taking the death toll to 112. 250 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing to 4,093 the total of recoveries in the country.