New rules for driving test announced in UAE

new rules for driving test were announced in UAE. The Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced this. As per, Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters informed that the Traffic and Licensing Center and the Internal and Road Driving Test Office are now operational.

At present, the offices are operating at only 30% capacity, and listed conditions that applicants must adhere to while appearing for driving test.

Criterion for driving test applicants:

– Applicants are required to show coronavirus test certificate, not exceeding 48 hours from the issuance.

– Whilst at the driving test center, applicants should be wearing masks and gloves.

– They should follow strict social distancing in the waiting hall.