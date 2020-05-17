Big leap in India’s Covid count on last day of lockdown

A big leap in nations Covid count marked the last day of the third round of a nationwide lockdown.4,987 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours as the national tally crossed the 90,000-mark yesterday.

The cases in India stood at 90,927, the number of deaths at 2,872, and the number of those recovered at 34,108, as of 8 am on Sunday. Statistics show that 30 city’s including Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata account for nearly 80% of India’s coronavirus cases.

It is expected that the lockdown 4 norms will impose heavy restrictions on these Covid hotspots. Union health secretary Preeti Sudan held a special meeting with municipal and health officials from the 12 states where the 30 municipal corporations are located. The meeting discussed the high-risk factors and reviewed indices such as confirmation rate, fatality rate, doubling rate, tests per million for these places.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his teleconference with state CMs had conveyed that the decision to impose restrictions on various segments will be left for the State administration for the lockdown’s 4 th phase. He also said that lockdown 4.0 would be very different from the previous versions.