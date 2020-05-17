Bollywood actor arranges buses for migrant workers

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to arrange buses for migrant workers again. The actor has got permission from Uttar Pradesh government to send migrant workers back to homes there from Mumbai. The actor has earlier arranged buses for migrant workers from Karnataka.

Many buses left from Wadala, Mumbai to various parts of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Hardoi, Pratapgarh and Siddharthnagar as well as to states like Jharkhand and Bihar on Saturday .The actor not only provided buses abut also he also gave them food kits too.

“I can’t express in words how it feels to see the people in distress, finally set out on their journey home comfortably. I had been reading a lot on how the migrants were walking hundreds of kilometres along with their families sans food or water. It really disturbed me and I could no longer just sit and sulk about it. I decided to do my bit as a fellow countryman and as a human, of course, by taking government permission too”, said Sonu Sood.

“The visuals of migrants, especially babies and the elderly walking a deadly distance with bruises on their feet, really made me feel very sad. It becomes necessary to spring into action at times rather than just cribbing and simply feeling bad for them. I am extremely happy that I could help the migrants in my own way and I shall continue to help as much as I can,” Sonu Sood added..