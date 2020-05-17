Bombs kill 7 people in a shelter for displaced

At least 7 people including a 5-year-old child from Bangladesh had died as a bombs hit a shelter for displaced people in Libya. The incident took place in the capital city of the African country, Tripoli.17 people injured in the incident including a 52-year-old Bangladeshi man who is also the father of the dead child.

It was the latest attack on civilians in the fighting over Tripoli between eastern-based forces under military commander Khalifa Hifter and an array of militias loosely allied with the U.N.-supported but weak government in the capital.

The Libyan Arab Armed Forces, led by Hifter, launched an attack to capture Tripoli in last year. Hifter is backed by France and Russia, as well as Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and other key Arab countries. The Tripoli-allied militias are aided by Turkey, w as well as by Italy and Qatar.

Libya has been in turmoil since 2011, when a civil war toppled and later killed long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country has since split between rival administrations in the east and the west, each backed by armed groups and foreign countries.