Break through research to fuse novel brain cells to treat Parkinson’s sheds ray of hope

An experimental transplant surgery of replacing the dysfunctional brain cells of a Parkinson’s disease patient with the progeny of an extraordinary type of stem cell created in the lab from a patch of the patient’s own skin had spread rays of hope for thousands of patients affected.

The highly secretive transplant operation was done in 2017, and the research had progressed much after three years. The transplant operations aim was to fuse the newly built brain cells to the rest of the brain as they belonged there and permanently restore the patient’s ability to walk and move normally.

The details of the development of the progress of research are not disclosed. If successful, the surgery could forever change Parkinson’s disease, from an inexorable, cruel, and sometimes fatal decline to a condition that can be successfully treated.