Covid-19: Union government issued its decision on ‘Lockdown 4’

The nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country has extended up to May 31. The new directives and instructions regarding the 4th phase of nationwide lockdown will be issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs today.

The nationwide was imposed on country on March 25. The lockdown was extended to May and then to May 17. The lockdown 3.0 ends today. While some states have suggested to the Centre to extend the lockdown, most want to decide on zones and restrictions when the third phase of the lockdown ends.