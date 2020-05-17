Latest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 10 more deaths due to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia

May 17, 2020, 06:45 pm IST

10 more people had died due to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 312. 2736 new cases of coronavirus were also reported in the country. The total number of infection thus raised to 54,752.

2,056 recoveries were also reported  today from the country. The total recoveries in Saudi Arabia stands  at 12,737. There are 202 cases in intensive care.

