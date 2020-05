157 new cases of the coronavirus infection has been reported in Oman. This was announced by the Health Ministry of Oman. The newly diagnosed cases include 81 Omanis and 76 foreigners. The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has rised to 5186.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old expat has died due to the deadly virus. The death toll due to coronavirus infection in the country has also rised to 22 .The total recoveries in the sultanate has reached 1,465 cases.