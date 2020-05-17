Covid-19 Updates: 6 people died due to coronavirus in UAE

6 People had died due to coronavirus in UAE in the last 24 hours. This was announced on Sunday by the Ministry of Health and Prevention. The ministry also informed that 731 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the country. Now the total number of COVID-19 infections in UAE has rised to 23,358. The death toll has reached at 220.

581 new cases of recovery were also reported from the country, taking that number up to 8,512 of total recovered patients. In the past few days around 40,000 additional COVID-19 tests were conducted in UAE.