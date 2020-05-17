DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 6 people died due to coronavirus in UAE

May 17, 2020, 05:39 pm IST

6 People had died due to coronavirus in UAE in the last 24 hours. This was announced on Sunday by the Ministry of Health and Prevention. The ministry also informed that  731 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the country. Now the  total number of COVID-19 infections in UAE has rised  to 23,358. The death toll has reached at 220.

581 new cases  of recovery were also reported from the country,  taking that number up to 8,512 of total recovered patients. In the past few days around 40,000 additional COVID-19 tests  were conducted in UAE.

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close