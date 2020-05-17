‘Cyclone ‘AMPHAN’’: Indian Meteorological Department issues alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert as the cyclone ‘AMPHAN’ has intensified . The cyclone ‘AMPHAN’ is brewing over Southeast Bay of Bengal.

IMD made it clear that the cyclonic storm AMPHAN is very likely to intensify further into a “Severe Cyclonic Storm” during next six hours and into a “Very Severe Cyclonic Storm” during subsequent 12 hours. IMD has issued a yellow alert stating that West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts are likely to be affected by cyclonic storm.

“Cyclone Amphan is likely to make landfall in between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon/evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm,” said HR Biswas, Director of IMD Bhubaneswar while speaking to media.

“Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the district of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara. Rainfall will commence from 18th May evening. It will become phenomenal over southern parts of central Bay of Bengal from tonight, over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on 19th May and over north Bay of Bengal on 20th May 2020.,” the advisory added.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into south Bay of Bengal till May 17, to central Bay of Bengal during 17 to 18 May and North Bay of Bengal during 19 to 20 May 2020.