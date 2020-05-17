Dera chief murdered in Punjab

leader of Dera secation was found murdered in Punjab. Shri Maha Yogeshwar Mahatma the chief of Dera was found murdered inside his ashram ‘Shri Muni Desham Ashram’ on Sunday. He was aged 80.

As per police he was living alone in the ashram. One of his followers visited him on Sunday and found the ashram gate broken open. He also found Mahatma murdered in his room. The body was found in a decomposed state, indicating that Mahatma might have been killed at least a week ago. A case has been registered and investigations are underway