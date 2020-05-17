‘Lockdown 4’: Ministry of Home Affairs issued new guidelines: See the complete list

The union government has extended the nationwide lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday has extended the lockdown till May 31. Lockdown 4.0 will commence from Monday and will last till May 31.

.As per the order issued by the MHA , all domestic and international flights, educational institutions and hotels/clubs will continue to remain prohibited from functioning throughout the country. But the inter-state movement of vehicles and buses are allowed with mutual consent of states.

All domestic, international air travel of passengers, except domestic air ambulance, remains prohibited till May 31. Metro rail services, schools, colleges to remain closed till May 31. Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/ police/ Government officials/ healthcare workers/ stranded persons including tourists and for quarantine facilities; and running of canteens at bus depots, railway stations and airports. Restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Sports complexes will be permitted to open; however, spectators will not be allowed.

All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations are strictly prohibited.