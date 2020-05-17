Maharashtra extends lockdown. Read the full details here

Maharashtra which has been the state worst hit by coronavirus, has extended the lockdown in the state till May 31. The government decided to extended the lockdown with the number of cases rising steadily.The decision comes on the day when the third phase of nationwide lockdown comes to an end and the centre is expected to announce the guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown this evening.

While the lockdown has been extended for the entire state, an order on phase-wise lifting or relaxation of the curbs will be notified soon. “The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course,” order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said.

The state has reported nearly one-third of the country’s total COVID-19 cases. The coronavirus cases in the state crossed the 30,000-mark on Saturday as it reported 1,606 new cases in a single day. With a jump of 884 cases, Mumbai’s total cases reached 18,555.

Mumbai, the worst-hit city, saw a jump of 884 cases on Saturday.

Maharashtra is expected to have over 50,000 cases by the end of May with a majority of them in Mumbai.

The state government has demanded a special economic package for Mumbai from the centre.

After a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, Maharashtra’s Industry Minister Subhash Desai had told NDTV that the lockdown will be extended in Mumbai and other major cities.