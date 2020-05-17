Peace TV of controversial religious preacher Zakir Naik fined for broadcasting hate speech inciting murder

Peace TV run by controversial religious preacher Zakir Naik was fined for broadcasting hate speech and for inciting murder. A media watchdog in England named Ofcom has imposed a fine of £300k (Rs 2.75 crore). Ofcom fined Club TV £200k (Rs 183 lakh), the license holder of Peace TV Urdu and Lord Productions Limited, which holds the license for the Peace TV for £100k (Rs 91 lakh).

“Ofcom was concerned that the statements made by the scholar had the clear potential to influence impressionable viewers by encouraging serious crime, up to and including murder, and/or leading to disorder in relation to members of the public, in particular to Muslim people practicing magic as part of their faith” the it said.

Indian-born Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, is now living in Malaysia as the Indian government had registered terror funding case against him. . Britain banned Naik from entering in 2010 citing “unacceptable behaviour”.