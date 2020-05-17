Possible dates of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha announced

The possible dates of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha were announced in UAE. This was announced by an astronomer Ibrahim Al Jarwan. Ibrahim Al Jarwan is a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Science.

As per Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 24 (Sunday), 2020. Eid Al Adha is expected to fall on July 31, 2020 (Friday).

These dates are subject to moon sightings – as per the Islamic calendar – and will also be officially announced by the concerned authorities.