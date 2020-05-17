Trump threatens Cook after Video conference with Modi

Donald Trump threatened Apple CEO Tim Cook with tax deterrents if he considers shifting the companies manufacturing facilities to India, in an apparent plan to topple Indian premier Narendra Modi’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ campaign. Modi had a video conference with Tim Cook on Friday after which the Trump administration pulled the bridles.

Trump has time and again asked American firms to shift their manufacturing to the United States to help create more jobs, a move that resonates with his agenda of ‘Make America Great Again’.With the pandemic hitting hard, unemployment is at its highest after the world war 2, and Trump administration is pinning all US companies to operate from home soil for creating more job opportunities.

“We gave Apple a little bit of a break because they’re competing with a company that was a part of a trade deal that we made. So it was a little bit unfair to Apple, but we’re not allowing this anymore. You know if we wanted to put up our own border like other countries do to us, Apple would build 100 percent of their product in the United States. That’s the way it would work.” Trump answered reporters’ questions on Tim Cook’s conference with Modi.