Video of a mamma bear teaching her cub to climb a tree is winning internet: Watch it here

A lovely adorable video of a mamma bear teaching her cub how to climb a tree is winning the internet. The video is shared on micro blogging website by an Indian Forest Service official Sudha Ramen.

The video shows a mom bear climbing a tree while her cub observes from the ground. “Mumma bear shows the way to climb the tree. Look at the ease with which she does that,” Ramen captioned the video.” Always remember that when you are near forests or hills, someone might watch you from the tree”, she also wrote.