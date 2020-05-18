Australian cricketer David Warner shows off dance moves with wife on ‘Muqala Muqabala’ song : Watch Video

Australian star batsman David Warner in his latest TikTok video can be seen showing off dance moves with his wife Candice on Prabhu Deva’s famous sing ‘Muqabala’. Prabh Deva is regarded as one of the finest dancers in India and is also a popular choreographer, who is credited to have introduced several new dance forms.

Warner and Candice tried to imitate dance moves from Prabhu Deva’s song Muqabala, – a remake of which was recently used Varun Dhawan-starrer ABCD 2. “Who was better @candywarner1 and I or @theshilpashetty #theoriginals @prabhudevaofficial,” Warner captioned the post on Instagram.

Warner has managed to strike a chord with his Indian fans with his TikTok videos where he has tried to embrace the Indian culture through music and dance videos on several occasions. The Australian batsman was earlier seen dancing on Allu Arjun’s song Botta Boma and also tried to enact a dialogue from Bahubali movie.