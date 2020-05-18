Chinese ambassador found dead at his official residence

China’s ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, was found dead at his residence on the outskirts of Tel Aviv on Sunday, police said.

The 57-year-old envoy, who had arrived in Israel in mid-February, was found dead in his home in Herzliya, north of the city, spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told to media, adding that police were investigating.Du’s wife and son were not with him in Israel.

The Chinese foreign ministry said it would only comment when it had “solid” information.

Israeli police and forensics teams could be seen at the residence, a property guarded by a low wall and shaded by a leafy garden.