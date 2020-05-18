Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0 begins Today : Here’s all you need to know

Centre has released the guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown guidelines in India today. The lockdown 4.0 guidelines had given more relaxations to states in comparison to the previous guidelines of Lockdown 3.0.

In a televised address to the nation recently, PM Modi had said that lockdown extension will happen after the end of Lockdown 3.0. The demands and expectations of states on lockdown extension had been mixed- with some demanding the extension while others are in favour of opening up businesses in non-containment zones. Now, the delineation of red, green, and orange zones will be decided by the respective State/Union Territory governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Home Ministry said.

Before the Lockdown 4.0 announcement by the Centre, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu extended the lockdown till May 31. Maharashtra is the worst-hit states with 30,706 total COVID-19 cases as of today, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 90,000-mark. India witnessed the highest ever spike of 4987 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data. The total number of Corona positive cases in India is 90927, including 53,946 active cases, 34109 cured/discharged/migrated cases, death toll 2872 deaths. As many as 120 people died in the last 24 hours.

Here’s all you need to know about Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0 :

• All metro rail services, schools, colleges, hotels, restaurants will continue to remain shut.

• Marketplaces can open but cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools will remain closed. But sport complexes and stadiums will be permitted to open. Spectators will not be allowed.

• Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of states and union territories involved.

• Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses as decided by the states and union territories.

• The zones – red, green, orange – containment zones and buffer zones will be decided by the states on the basis of parametres of ministry of health.

• In containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed.

• All other activities will be permitted in green, orange and red zones except those specifically prohibited.

• E-commerce activities for non-essential goods are now permitted even in red zones.

• Clause for private companies to make it mandatory for employees to use ‘Aarogya Setu’ app has been removed

• Large gatherings including religious, cultural, sports, political, will not be permitted.

• All religious places/places of worship will remain closed to the public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

• People over 65 years of age, people with co-morbidity, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

All the activities that were permitted during the third phase of lockdown will continue to be allowed in the fourth phase as well, however, states have been given a lot of freedom to add restrictions in any area. It is important to note that above activities will not be allowed in containment zones. In containment zones, the central government guidelines only permit essential services.

Here’s the list of guidelines to follow this phase of lockdown:

• Wearing face cover is mandatory in all public places.

• Spitting in public and work places will be punishable with fine as per the rules and regulations of local authorities, states or union territories.

• Social distancing in public places including markets, workplaces, public transport and ceremonies like marriages etc.

• Not more than 50 guests allowed for marriage functions.

• Funerals and last rites shall not be attended by more than 20 people.

• Consumption of liquor, gutka, pan masala, tobacco not allowed in public places.

• Shops to ensure minimum 6 feet distance among customers and not allow more than 5 people at a time inside the shop.

• Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitisers to be made at all entry and exit points and common areas.

• Making or circulating a false alarm or warning to as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic, shall on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment up to one year or with fine.

• Obstruction to any officer or employee of the central government or the state government or any authorised personnel is punishable.