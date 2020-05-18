Coronavirus : Oppo suspends production after 6 workers test positive for COVID-19

At least six workers at the Greater Noida factory of Chinese smartphone brand OPPO have been found corona positive, reliable company sources told IANS on Sunday.

According to sources, after the coronavirus cases were confirmed at OPPO factory in Kasna, Greater Noida, the work was immediately halted on Sunday till further notice.

“We have been asked not to come to the factory as six COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at our manufacturing unit in Greater Noida. The company has asked us to stay at home till further notice,” an OPPO worker told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

“Do not go to work tomorrow. Everyone is at home waiting for the company”s next notice,” read an internal OPPO post.

An IANS query sent to OPPO was yet to be answered.

Meanwhile, two third-party construction employees at an under-construction Vivo facility in the Greater Noida industrial belt have also tested COVID-19 positive.

One third-party construction worker and one security guard at an upcoming Vivo site at the industrial park area in Greater Noida – where multiple factories are currently under construction – have tested Covid-19 positive.

However, this has not affected Vivo manufacturing as the construction site is nearly 15 km away from its operational unit, said sources.

OPPO and Vivo, along with other top handset makers, resumed manufacturing at their Noida and Greater Noida-based factories with 30 per cent workforce from May 8.

OPPO restarted manufacturing operations with 30 per cent workforce, with around 3,000 employees working in rotation out of more than 10,000-strong staff at its Kasna, Greater Noida-based facility.