Covid-19 Updates: 193 New coronavirus cases reported in Oman

193 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Oman. This was informed by Omani news agency (ONA) quoting the Health ministry of Oman.

As per the updated data, the total number of coronavirus infection in Oman has rised to 5379. The newly diagnosed cases include 72 Omanis and 121 foreigners.

No deaths due to Covid-19 has been reported in Oman. The death toll is firm at 22. 31 people had been recovered from the viral infection taking the total number of recoveries from the disease in Oman to 1,496.