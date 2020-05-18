Government advises people seeking intimacy to find ‘Sex Buddy’ during lockdown

Dutch government has advised single men and women to find a ‘sex buddy’ for the coronavirus lockdown. The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said that single people seeking intimacy during the pandemic should come to an arrangement with one other person.

However, the two should avoid physical intimacy if one of them suspects that they are infected with the novel coronavirus, the advice says.

The government issued the new guidance after critics said that there was no advice for singletons.

The Netherlands has been on what the government describes as an “intelligent lockdown” since March 23. Up to three visitors are allowed into homes on the condition that they maintain social distance.

The RIVM, in its new guidance, said that “it makes sense that as a single [person] you also want to have physical contact” during the pandemic.

The RIVM said that if single people choose to engage in sexual contact, they should take precautions to minimise the risk of coronavirus exposure.

The guidance said, “Discuss how best to do this together. For example, meet with the same person to have physical or sexual contact (for example, a cuddle buddy or ‘sex buddy’), provided you are free of illness.”

It added, “Make good arrangements with this person about how many other people you both see. The more people you see, the greater the chance of (spreading) the coronavirus.”