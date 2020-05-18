Lockdown 4.0 : Telecom companies extend validity of prepaid plans, doubles data offers

The countrywide lockdown, which enters its fourth phase from today, is likely to see a lot of relaxations, especially in terms of public transport, sources indicate. With a limited number of passenger trains running since last week, it is the aviation sector and road transport, including metro services, which are expected to get some relaxation now.

Amis lockdown, telecom giants Reliance Jio and Airtel have introduced new set of benefits on their existing prepaid plans. While Jio has extended the validity of the its 4G vouchers, Airtel has doubled the data benefit of one of its plan and has also increased the talk time of selected prepaid plans.

Ever since the lockdown was announced, the telcos have come up with a host of new plans to help its users who are working from home.

Reliance Jio has extended the validity of its newly launched work from home plans and Airtel had doubled the data of its Rs 98 prepaid plan. After Vodafone, Airtel has started offering double data benefits. Vodafone, on the other hand, still has three live double data offers, that provide as much as 4GB data per day.

Jio announced three new work from home 4G vouchers recently. These recharge plans didn’t come with a validity period and it solely depended on the validity of the existing prepaid plans but not anymore as Jio has updated the packs with a 30-day validity. As per a OnlyTech report, the Jio work from home plans will now go on for 30 days even if the validity of the existing plan ends. The 4G vouchers announced by Jio were Rs 151, Rs 201 and Rs 251.

The Rs 151 top up plan offers a total of 30GB data, the Rs 201 offers a total of 40GB data whereas the Rs 251 data plan offers a total of 50GB data. Jio also has cheaper voucher plans costing Rs 11, Rs 21 etc.

Airtel, on the other hand, has increased the data benefits of one of its top-up plans costing Rs 98. The plan will offer 12GB data as opposed to the 6GB that it offered initially. The validity of the plan remains the same. It is valid for 28 days.