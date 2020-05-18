DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Muslim women harassed by Islamists for purchasing goods from Hindu owned shops,video goes viral : Watch Here

May 18, 2020, 07:21 am IST

In a shocking video, Muslim mobs were seen hounding and abusing Muslim women for purchasing goods from Hindu shops. A Muslim mob confronts a group of Muslim on the streets of Davangere, who had just come out a shop owned by Hindus.

In the video, it can be seen how Muslim mobs descended on the streets to abuse two burqa-clad women coming out BS Channabasappa and Sons, a popular cloth shop owned by Hindus in Davangere city. The mob then abuses and attacks Muslim women for buying clothes from Hindu shop at the month of Ramzan.

The mob can also be seen hounding the burqa-clad women for carrying their purchases in ‘saffron’ carry bags and then snatches the goods from them and takes out the clothes from the orange coloured plastic bags. The women can be seen pleading the aggressive Muslim mob to let them go.

 

