‘Prithvi Raj has not yet returned’,continues his Aadu jeevitham

Malayalam tinsels towns, talented thespian, Prithviraj ‘has not yet returned’, confirmed his wife Supriya Menon. Prithviraj was stranded in Jordan after airlines stopped operations following Covid lockdown. Prithviraj went to Jordan for filming the award-winning novel of Benyamin -Aadu Jeevitham.

The first look teaser posters of Aadu Jeevitham is already out in which Prithvi can be seen in a worn outlook. The committed actor is said to shed many pounds from his muscular built for sincerely portraying the real-life sufferings of Najeeb Muhammad from Arattupuzha, Haripad in Kerala.

The movie Aadujeevitham directed by Blessy has completed filming in Jordan according to the latest reports, and the return of the actor was expected soon. Supriya Menon said many from the actor’s fan club are asking about his return but he has not returned yet. She also has shared a latest picture of Prithvi in social media.