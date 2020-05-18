World’s biggest Jack fruit in Periya,Wayanad

A giant jack fruit found at Periya-a serene village in Mananthavadi, Wayanad had gathered the attention of all when it was cut and roped down. The jack fruit scaled 52.350 kgs when the amused villagers checked its weight.

The fruit was found in ‘Vidman Nila’,the property of Vinod, who is a native of Kannur district and living in Mumbai. The current record holder jackfruit weighing 42.72 kgs was discovered on a farm affiliated with a Jackfruit Company in Pune.

The villagers had informed Limca Book of records for testifying the giant fruit for an entry.