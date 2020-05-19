Actor Ashiesh Roy admitted to ICU; asks for financial help through social media

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy is admitted to the ICU. The actor took to his Facebook account to share the information and also asked for financial assistance from well-wishers through the social media platform.

The actor, who has also been seen in shows such as Banegi Apni Baat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Jeanie Aur Juju and so on, wrote that he is very ill and admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Ashiesh’s next post was about asking for monetary help from his friends. Take a look at both the posts here: