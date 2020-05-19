Chinese troops escalate tension in border area, Ladakh and North Sikkim in high alert

Chinese aggressive show-off in Ladakh and Sikkim had further escalated tension in the border today. Army from both sides started building a warlike atmosphere after a violent clash which left several soldiers injured from both sides.

It is learned that the Chinese side has erected a sizeable number of tents in the Galwan Valley area following which India is keeping a hawk-eye vigil there. On May 5, around 250 Indian and Chinese army personnel clashed with iron rods, sticks, and even resorted to stone-pelting in the Pangong Tso lake area in which soldiers on both sides sustained injuries.

The Chinese had strengthened their forces near the Galwan valley of the Aksai Chin area with heavy artilleries. Meanwhile, Nepal had rejected the comments made by Indian Army Chief MM Naravane that it (Nepal) objected to the newly-inaugurated road at the behest of “someone else”, in an apparent reference to a possible instigation by China.

Indias North Eastern border is highly tense for over a year, with Nepal alleging Indian interference in Kalapani and India accusing China of interfering in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Sikkim.