Coronavirus : Number of COVID19 positive cases cross 1,00,000 in India

India’s coronavirus cases crossed one lakh on Monday with more people testing positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and other states. The cases rose even as several states announced easing of lockdown guidelines after it was extended till May 31 by the centre. Over 3,000 have died in India due to coronavirus so far.

Several states have ordered reopening of markets, local transport and even salons in areas that are considered safe from coronavirus. However, schools, colleges, theatres and malls are among those that would remain closed.

India recorded the biggest single-day jump of 5,242 new coronavirus cases on Monday morning, with the cases hitting 96,169 before it crossed the one-lakh mark.

The government has put the ball in the court of states, allowing them to colour-code the zones according to the incidence of coronavirus, thereby taking a final decision on what activities are allowed in any particular area.

The centre has made it clear that only essential activities should be allowed in containment zones. It has allowed buses and other vehicles to run. But flights and metro services remain closed.