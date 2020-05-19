Grossly mishandled: Opposition leaders meet to device plan to ‘expose’ Modi

A high-level meeting of 20 opposition parties will discuss the strategies to ‘expose; the alleged gross mishandling of Covid situation. The video conference is fixed on Friday and Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee, and Sitaram Yechury are slotted for the meet. The leaders are expected to discuss the overpowering of the feudal state system by the center and unyielding financial packages for the poor.

A unanimous voice against the center’s policy is the chief goal of the meeting-first of its kind since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. Signaling a united opposition alliance 18 parties have confirmed their participation. The leadership of BSP, AAP, and JD(S) are expected to confirm their participation later.

The distress of daily bread earners and the migrant workers will be subjective for discussion.CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress are likely to express the ‘bulldozing’ of state government by the center signaling the Psuedu feudal system of India. Congress leader Ahmed Patil is the convenor of the very first meet with huge participation of mainstream opposition.