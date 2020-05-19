Kismath fame actress Shruthi Menon’s latest hot photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Shruthy Menon is an Indian actress, television host, professional Master of ceremonies and model. She is currently the anchor for Sonu Nigam’s concerts worldwide as well as the show Ugram Ujwalam.

In 2015, a topless photoshoot for a bridal magazine led to controversy in conservative India.Model turned actress Shruthy Menon made a good impression through her roles in some Malayalam movies.Her role in the movie ‘Kismath’ was lauded by fans and critics alike.She also impresses her followers on Instagram through some photoshoots.