Leopard attacks man in Hydrabad. See the video here

In a horrifying video, a CCTV footage of a leopard in Hyderabad pouncing on a man has left shivers. In the dramatic footage captured in Telangana’s capital city, the big cat was seen pouncing on a man before being cornered by a pack of stray dogs.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the leopard chasing two men. One of them manages to clamber onto a truck, away from the big cat’s reach. While the other man attempts to follow him into the truck, the leopard pounces and grabs hold of his trousers in spine-chilling visuals. Luckily, the man is able to shake off the leopard and climb onto the parked lorry.

See the video here: