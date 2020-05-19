Pak fires shells Rajouri district of J&K

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

This is second ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in the last 12 hours along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

“At about 0730 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arm firing and mortar shelling along LoC in Sunderbani sector”, the spokesperson said, adding the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

The cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received, the spokesperson said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty during the Pakistani shelling.

Pakistan had on Monday night opened fire and shelled mortars along the LoC in Gulpur sector of Poonch.