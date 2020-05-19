Railway starts online booking for non-AC passenger trains from this date

Railway announced it will start the online booking for the 200 non-AC trains which will operate beginning from June 1. The move is viewed as a precedent to gradually restore normal services by the railway ministry.

The tickets for these special passenger trains can only be booked online on the IRCTC website or on its app. The ticket counters at railway stations will remain closed and no platform tickets will be issued. The online ticket booking process will commence soon and the schedule will also be put out shortly, the railway ministry said in a statement.

According to officials aware of the development, these passenger trains will be long-distance trains and are likely to connect smaller cities. The move is also aimed at expediting the transport of stranded migrants across states. Railway minister Goyal said the government will also continue to operate 200 Shramik trains daily for carrying stranded migrants labourers.