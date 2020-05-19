Ram Gopal Varma’s CLIMAX official trailer out : Watch Here

Ram Gopal Varma unveils the much awaited trailer of Climax, making it first of its kind “R” rated trailer with porn-star Mia Malkova.After Sunny Leone, one more adult star is making her debut in India cinema. The film is titled Climax, helmed by Ram Gopal Varma, and first official trailer of the same is out, which is violent and hot.

Ram Gopal Varma dropped the trailer on his social media profile. He captioned it, “A BURNING HOT TRAILER OF THE RED HOT @MiaMalkova ‘s CLIMAX..PLEASE STAY COOL @shreyaset #CLIMAX”

In the trailer, Mia along with her boyfriend is having discovering remote desserts, where strange things start to take place. A group of armed a chasing Mia and things get turn for bad. Now, the story is relatively simple, but skin-show is over the top.

The trailer of Climax is supposedly a gift from Mia Malkova and RGV in the terrible time of the lockdown. Mia Malkova also commented on the trailer of the film saying that she is excited about the movie.