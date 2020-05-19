Samajwadi party leader, son shot dead in Uttar Pradesh : Watch Video

Samajwadi leader Chhotelal Diwakar and his son, Sunil Diwakar, were shot dead in broad daylight in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The murder was apparently a fallout of a dispute over laying of a road under MGNREGA. Chhotelal Diwakar had contested the 2017 assembly elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

According to his family members, Diwakar and his son had gone for a walk in the fields when the assailants came on a motorbike and after a brief altercation, shot them dead. They fled on foot, leaving their motorbike behind. A large number of SP workers reached the village soon after the news of the double murder spread.